Brokered by Morocco: Minister Merv Michaeli promotes the opening of the Allenby Pass to Jordan in 24/7

For several months now, Transportation Minister Michaeli and her staff have been in contact with American, Moroccan and Palestinian elements in order to lead to the continuous opening of the Allenby crossing between Israel and Jordan.

The move is being further promoted in the wake of a visit by US President Joe Biden, and is expected to materialize as soon as the logistical conditions mature, including the recruitment of the required manpower.

This is a move that joins a series of steps promoted by Minister Michaeli under her kosher responsibility for the belief in Israel's civilian border crossings, and aims to strengthen regional ties and cooperation, while positioning Israel as a power to transport passengers, workers and goods, strengthening the Israeli economy.

Minister Michaeli: "I thank US President Joe Biden, King Muhammad VI and the Kingdom of Morocco for their continued commitment and efforts to promote peace and prosperity in the Middle East."